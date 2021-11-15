SUNBURY — Sunbury police and the Shikellamy School District police will be out at city schools making sure drivers are wearing their seatbelts when they are arriving or leaving the schools.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare and Shikellamy Police Chief and city officer, Shawn Williams, decided to begin the seatbelt initiative as national seatbelt week began Sunday.
“We want to make sure people are safe when they come or leave the schools,” Williams said. “This is an initiative we decided to start and it will be one of many in order to protect the children and the drivers when they are picking up students.”
Hare agreed.
“This combined effort is another way we are working together and making sure our students and parents are safe,” Hare said.
“We will be traveling to schools and speaking with drivers as they approach or leave the school in order to make them aware that seatbelts are important.”
Williams and Hare said they will be at Beck Elementary before Williams goes to Chief Shikellamy, Priestley Elementary, and Oaklyn Elementary through the week.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he was pleased to see the department and the district working together.
“It is great that we are working together to provide safety information to the community and meeting with people,” he said.
Shikellamy High School Principal Marc Freeman said he liked seeing the departments working together.
“This is great to see,” he said. “Anytime we see our departments working together it’s always a good thing.”