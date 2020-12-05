KULPMONT — The female driver who police say hit a 27-year-old pedestrian on Friday night in Kulpmont and fled the scene was located on Saturday morning, according to Kulpmont Police Department.
Todd Owens, an officer at the police department and the county's head of the Northumberland-Montour County Joint Drug Task Force, received a tip that led police to the rear of 721 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, where they found the woman and the white 2010 Toyota Prius believed to be involved in the incident. Patrolman Gary Bregensir, the investigating officer, will confer with the county District Attorney's office to determine whether charges are warranted, according to Kulpmont Patrolman Stephen Mazzeo.
Jeffery Wolfe, 27, of Williamsport, was struck around 9:38 p.m. Friday when he was leaving Scicchitano's Buono Pizza at 10th and Chestnut streets. He was taken to Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital's emergency room and discharged at 12:19 a.m. Saturday, according to a nursing supervisor.
Mazzeo said a witness described the driver as an older Hispanic woman driving a white 2010 Toyota Prius with a New Jersey license plate of J99KTJ. The vehicle is missing its passenger-side mirror.
Mazzeo said the mirror was collected as evidence.
The driver was cooperative with police. The investigation is ongoing, said Mazzeo.