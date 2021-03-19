WATSONTOWN — A Turbotville driver who struck a parked vehicle is accused of being drunk and high on painkillers during a Christmas morning accident, according to Watsontown Police Department.
Samuel David Long, 66, was charged by Watsontown Patrolman Geoff Noviello with four misdemeanors: two DUIs and two counts of possession of a controlled substance; and two summary counts of driving on the wrong side of the road and careless driving. The charges were filed in the Milton office of Judge Michael Diehl.
The accident occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m. Dec. 25 at the 10th block of South Main Street. Police said Long smelled like alcohol and he was slurring his words and incoherent.
A bottle of oxazepam to treat anxiety and alcohol withdrawal and hydrocodone were found in the vehicle, but the prescription on the bottle was expired, police said.
Long had a blood-alcohol level of .074 percent and 950 ng/ML for oxazepam. He also had in his system 180 ng/ML of oxycodone, police said.