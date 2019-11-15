MOUNT CARMEL — A Mount Carmel father broke the leg of his 8-week-old son in April, according to Mount Carmel Police Department.
Corey James Feese, 29, of Mount Carmel, was charged by Mount Carmel Borough Patrolman Jonathan McHugh in the Mount Carmel office of District Judge Hugh Jones. Feese is charged with three felonies: aggravated assault of a child, criminal conspiracy and child endangerment; two misdemeanors: simple assault and recklessly endangering another person; and a summary count of harassment.
The injury — a diaphyseal transverse fracture of the femur — is a result of "a fairly straightforward case of physical abuse," Dr. Paul Bellino, of Geisinger, told police.
"There is no conceivable way that a child of this age could have caused this injury to himself," Bellino told the police. "Thre is no accidental injury which is being brought to my attention to explain this physical finding."
The type of fracture often occurs when “a caregiver is frustrated with the child during the diapering process. Typically, this occurs when the child who is being changed urinates or defecates on the caregiver, causing them to become aggravated," Bellino told police.
McHugh was contacted on April 3 by Northumberland County Children and Youth about the incident.
The child was at Geisinger in Danville for evaluation and he had been at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital on April 2 for cold symptoms. The injury occurred within the 18 hours they left the hospital the first time, police said.
McHugh attempted to contact Kirsten Gallagher, the mother, but she failed to show up at the police department for an agreed-upon time and she didn't return any phone calls over the next few days, police said.
When Gallagher finally agreed to be interviewed in October, she told police that she was asleep for 18 hours the day of the incident and could not remember what happened to her son. She said she remembered getting up a few times to change the child's diaper but Feese was the one who was caring for the child that day, according to court documents.
Gallagher stated that there was no way that she nor her boyfriend Feese could have injured the child, police said.
Gallagher also stated at the time that Feese was currently in Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township because she lied and told the Shamokin Police Department that Feese hit her when he really didn't.
Feese was arraigned Tuesday in front of Cole and committed to the county jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary arraignment in front of Cole at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 20.