Buffalo Valley Regional Police filed charges Friday against two additional suspects accused of participating in a drive-by shooting near Lewisburg last year.
Stephen G. Reid Jr., 28, and Mark A. Parrilla, 30, both of Lewisburg, each are wanted for arrest on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and criminal conspiracy — 14 total counts each. Both remain at-large, according to Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson.
Patrolman Dan Baumwoll filed the charges stemming from the shooting outside 1702-1704 W. Market St. (Route 45), East Buffalo Township, just west of the Lewisburg Borough line. The incident occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. June 1.
Five people were inside the adjoined double-home at the time including children ages 5 and 2. Two men on the front porch of 1704 W. Market St. were targeted including Daevon Bodden, 19, of Lewisburg. Bodden was struck in the leg and the second man, not charged in the incident, was grazed on the neck. Both were treated and released from Geisinger. No one else was struck.
At least five homes and two businesses were struck with bullets, according to court documents.
The new charges against Reid and Parrilla accuse the two of conspiring and participating in the drive-by shooting. According to Baumwoll’s police affidavits, an October interview with co-defendant Justin Calzada, 24, of Northumberland, “indicated” that Reid and Parrilla conspired with Calzada and alleged shooter Julio Gonzalez, 24, of Sunbury.
According to arrest papers, Reid was at odds with Bodden over an alleged debt owed over marijuana, was texting back and forth with him on the day of the shooting and took Bodden up on a challenge to confront him.
Arrest papers state that Parrilla, Reid’s brother, agreed to drive his vehicle behind Calzada and confront Bodden. Calzada was driving a 2009 Subaru Forrester from which Gonzalez fired multiple shots at the double-home, police said. Parrilla tailed Calzada and his vehicle was struck by one bullet when Bodden returned fire four seconds after Gonzalez finished shooting, police said.
According to arrest papers, Parrilla picked up Calzada, Reid and Gonzalez at Century Village Apartments where they parked the Subaru after the shooting.
Though he was driving during the shooting, Calzada pleaded guilty this week to one count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and is awaiting sentencing. He remains in custody and faces up to 7 years in prison, Johnson said.
Gonzalez faces 18 counts including attempted homicide. He pleaded not guilty and his case is pending in Union County Court. He is held in jail without bail.
Police arrested Bodden on accusations that he recklessly returned fire. According to arrest papers, bullets fired by Bodden struck three homes nearby, at least two of which were occupied, along with the rear bumper of Parrilla’s vehicle. Though he told police the night of the shooting that he didn’t know where his gun was, it was discovered July 29 inside a mop bucket at 1704 W. Market St. filled with dirty water, police said. Bodden is held in jail and is currently on track for trial later this year in county court.