An East Buffalo Township man who returned fire at a drive-by shooter near Lewisburg is charged by police for shooting into three homes and a vehicle during the incident, according to court documents.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police also filed an amended criminal complaint against the driver in the shooting, 24-year-old Justin Calzada of Northumberland, to add two additional counts of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
Daevon Bodden, 19, suffered a gunshot to his thigh when, according to police, Julio A. Gonzalez, 24, of Sunbury, opened fire at 1704 W. Market St., Route 45. Gonzalez was a rear-seat passenger in a 2009 Subaru Forester XT driven by Calzada, police said.
Bodden and another man not charged in the incident were targeted by Gonzalez, according to arrest papers. Bodden fired multiple shots from a handgun 4 seconds after the initial shooting ceased, police said.
In a police interview June 18, Bodden told police he fired at least six shots at two vehicles.
The shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. June 1. According to police, there were five people at the half-double at 1704 W. Market St. and two others inside the adjacent half, 1702 W. Market St. The new charges against Calzada represent crimes committed against the latter two individuals.
Bodden said he was carrying a Glock 22 in his waistband but wasn’t licensed to conceal carry, police said.
According to arrest papers, police accuse Bodden of firing into three homes nearby, at least two of which were occupied, along with an occupied vehicle trailing the shooter’s vehicle.
Both vehicles were traveling together, police said, however, the occupants in the vehicle that sustained a single gunshot didn’t fire at the men and aren’t charged in the incident.
Bodden and the other man targeted were shot, treated and released from Geisinger. No one else was injured, according to arrest papers.
Patrolman Dan Baumwoll charged Bodden with one count each of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license. Bodden hasn’t yet been arraigned.
Calzada is slated for a preliminary hearing July 9 before Lewisburg District Judge Jeffrey Rowe. Gonzalez has a hearing at Rowe’s office on July 30. Both are held in jail, Calzada on $150,000 cash bail and Gonzalez without bail.