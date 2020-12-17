SUNBURY — Sunbury police are "following leads" while still searching for an individual who officers say held a knife to a customer Tuesday afternoon at Custom Care Pharmacy while demanding narcotics.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said the investigation is active and police are following various leads.
Hare said the initial call came to police at around 1:40 p.m. saying the man fled the store in an unknown direction down Court Street, which is near Custom Care pharmacy, located at 439 Market St.
Hare said the individual entered the store, brandished the knife and held it to a customer’s back and said, “No one will get hurt, just give me the drugs.” One of the employees handed over bottles of narcotics. The man then released the customer. No one was injured during the incident.
Police said they are reviewing video surveillance cameras from nearby businesses and are asking if anyone has information to contact Northumberland County 911.
Hare said police are looking for a white male, around 5-foot-8 wearing all black clothing, a leather jacket and a black mask.