SUNBURY — Two gunshots were fired at a residence late Friday night, in an incident Stonington State Police described as reckless endangering.
The bullets hit a residence on Crissinger Hill Road, Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County. Ther incident occurred at 11:36 p.m.
At the residence was Jaia Stover, 20, Penny Stover, 43, and Troy Stover, 50.
A vehicles' taillights were seen fleeing the scene, according to a police report.
An investigation is continuing, police said Friday night.
There were no new developments on Saturday afternoon a police dispatcher said.