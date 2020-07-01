SUNBURY — It's been 31 years since Barbara Miller went missing and the cold case is far from over, Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen said Tuesday.
Bremigen, the lead investigator on the case, declined comment on where the case stands and referred all questions to the state Attorney General's Office.
Miller, 30, was reported missing on July 5, 1989, by her then ex-boyfriend Joesph "Walter" Egan, after she was last seen on June 30 at the wedding of her best friend in Mifflinburg.
"The case is active is all I can say," Bremigen said Tuesday.
The state Attorney General's Office does not comment on cases or even confirm if a case is under investigation.
Lynn Miller, of Milton, a relative of Barbara Miller said she spoke with state investigators and then COVID-19 hit. Lynn Miller said she could not provide specifics of any conversations with investigators.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA