The investigation into an off-campus hazing incident that ended the Mount Carmel high school football season in last month is still ongoing, police said.
Investigating officer Brian Carnuccio confirmed the probe was still "active." Carnuccio said he could not comment on anything else at this time.
Superintendent Pete Cheddar said the district took the action of forfeiting the season following the investigation involving several football players at an off-campus gathering. The district learned of the incident after a ChildLine call came to the Mount Carmel Township Police Department, he said.
Mount Carmel Athletic Director Greg Sacavage said Mount Carmel self-reported the information to PIAA and District 4 and the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference.
Cheddar said Wednesday the investigation is being handled by police and had no further comment from the district.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz does not confirm or deny if investigations are taking place.
Cheddar and the district continue to take action in an effort to prevent any further instances of hazing, he said.