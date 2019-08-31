SUNBURY — Cost estimates will determine if a city-owned Chestnut Street building will become the new home of the Sunbury Police Department.
City Council voted Monday to pay architectural firm Strosser/Bear Architects LLC., of Sunbury, $2,500 to evaluate the building at 441 Chestnut, the first step in a four-step process.
“It all comes down to cost,” Councilman Jim Eister said Friday. “We are now letting the firm look over the building and see what this will cost us from start to finish.”
Step two — if the initial cost estimate is favorable — would be to pay the firm $3,000 for preliminary designs. Steps three and four would be final designs, for $2,000, and $1,000 for proposed total final costs.
Reis said he believes the city needs to move forward.
“We need to get this started, and this is the first step,” he said. “At least this will let us know where we stand.”
Eister agreed with Reis. “There is no question something has to get done here and soon,” he said. “It is very important to keep on eye on the cost.”
Officer-in-Charge Brad Hare said he and the department are also glad council is taking a proactive approach.
“We are all excited to see what the firm comes up with,” Hare said.
The current police station on Market Street is in need of major repair and council members agreed the building will no longer house the police department. Reis said he would also like to see a plan in place for the building so it won’t be vacant.