COAL TOWNSHIP — An inmate at Northumberland County Jail allegedly punched another inmate who was watching television on Oct. 9, according to county Detective Degg Stark.
Melissa Wolfgang, 36, was charged with a summary count of harassment and a summary count of criminal mischief. The charges were filed in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic.
Wolfgang is accused of punching Misty Reynolds, 45, in the face twice as she was seated on the block floor watching television. Wolfgang then allegedly threw the TV remote onto the floor and damaging the controller, according to Stark.
Reynolds was examined by in-house medical staff and returned to the block. Injuries were reported as minor, Stark said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER