COAL TOWNSHIP — An inmate at Northumberland County Jail tampered with a fire apparatus on Nov. 3 because she thought it was a camera used to watch her, according to county Detective Degg Stark.
Jenna D. Kieffer, 28, is facing one misdemeanor count of tampering with a fire apparatus. The charges were filed in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic.
Kiefer is accused of intentionally damaging the sprinkler in her cell on Nov. 3, which activated the system. She was housed alone in the cell, Stark reported.
Kieffer admitted to striking the system, believing it to be a camera used to watch her. She said she was surprised when the unit began discharging cold water onto her and throughout the cell, Stark reported.
Warden Bruce Kovach estimates the damage to be between $300 and $500.
A preliminary hearing is pending.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER