LEWISBURG — A Union County Jail inmate threatened violent acts against two deputy sheriffs, one of whom is a victim in a separate terroristic threats case pending against the accused, according to arrest papers filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police.
Victor M. Medina, 36, repeatedly shouted threats March 1 inside the jail toward Chief Deputy Scott Hahn and Deputy Cole Wirt, yelling that he would assault and kill them both and harm members of their families, arrest papers state.
The deputies were working to prepare three other inmates for transport at the time and were not in contact with Medina prior to his alleged behavior, according to arrest papers. Two other inmates were shouting to the deputies before Medina but didn't make direct threats and weren't charged, arrest papers state.
Medina threatened Hahn in 2019 in a case that’s still pending in county court, according to arrest papers. Patrolman Daniel Baumwoll notes in Medina’s latest criminal complaint that, according to a statement given by Hahn, Sheriff Ernie Ritter directed Hahn and Wirt to avoid contact with Medina because of repeated threats in the past.
Baumwoll charged Medina with one count of retaliation against a witness and two counts of terroristic threats. Baumwoll filed charges Thursday at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe. Bail in the case is $2,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 13.