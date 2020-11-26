SUNBURY— A Northumberland County inmate housed at Snyder County Prison possessed a false urine kit on Nov. 10, according to County Detective Degg Stark.
Justin B. Hummel, 31, is facing one misdemeanor count of furnishing drug-free urine. The charges were filed in the Sunbury office of District Judge Michael Toomey.
Northumberland County Probation Officer Matthew Henrich alleges that Hummel was discovered with the kit to produce a false urine sample during a scheduled visit at the probation office in Sunbury. Hummel told Henrich he used opiates earlier in the week and would likely test positive, Stark reported.
A preliminary hearing is pending.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER