SHAMOKIN — State police are investigating a death after troopers said a man was discovered dead in his home in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County on Monday.
The body of Joesph Collier, no age given, was discovered inside a residence on Collier Road, in East Cameron Township, at 6:28 p.m. on Dec. 7, Stonington state troopers said in a press release.
Troopers responded to the residence and Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley was called to the scene, troopers said.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information was released by state police or Kelley.
— Francis Scarcella