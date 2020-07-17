WINFIELD — Police are investigating the destruction of a slain Black man's memorial on the front lawn of a home on Route 304.
Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020, as he was jogging through a neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia.
His death, and the killing of George Floyd, inspired artist Silky Shoemaker in May to create an image of Arbery, which was put on the front lawn of her mother's home. She has also created a cutout of George Floyd that is now in downtown Lewisburg.
"About 10 p.m. (Thursday), our roommate heard three pops and looked out the window," said Samara Halperin, who was staying at the house as well. "A car with its headlights off zoomed away. It was pretty clear that was who shot at the memorial."
"We called in the state police," Halperin said.
"It's so sad, and proves a point," she said. "These racists are very cowardly and out of control. This is why the memorial was put up in the first place."
"This is very disturbing," Shoemaker said on Friday. "The act of it itself proves the need for this kind of art, or this kind of conversation — people talking to their neighbors, their family, about racism because it is here. Bringing it into focus can only help change it."
Trooper Mark Reasner, State Police, Milton barracks spokesman, said the incident is under investigation.
"I know very little about the incident at this point," Reasner said Friday afternoon, "but from what I understand, there really isn't much to go on. At the time, there was no physical evidence left on the scene."
Rather than repair the original piece, Shoemaker figured it would be more impactful to acknowledge what happened and have people look at it.
So Shoemaker made a sign Friday morning. It says "Last night, someone shot and smashed a sculpture in a violent way. Please talk to your kids, friends, neighbors about racism."
K.J. Williams, a member of the Milton-based If Not Us, Then Who? group that has been holding Black Lives Matter rallies throughout the Valley, said on Friday that destroying of the sculpture was a disgusting act.
"It shows that racism is alive, well, and very relevant in the part of Pennsylvania where we live," he said. "The racism is not hidden. A lot of people are very open about their feelings toward people of color, Black and Brown people. This just is evidence that they are not scared to show their racism.
"Obviously, they broke the law by destroying something on private property," Williams said, "and hopefully, the law does what it should do. Find the people responsible. These are people who would rather support Confederate flags than be outraged by an innocent man who got killed simply because of the color of his skin."