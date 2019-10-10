BERWICK — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an officer-related shooting that occured in the 100th block of East 15th Street in Berwick on Thursday.
According to police, at about 11:30 a.m., the Berwick Police Department attempted to take a male into custody for multiple warrants. The man failed to cooperate and hit a Berwick Police officer with his vehicle as he fled the scene.
A second Berwick officer on the scene discharged his firearm and struck the male, according to police.
The vehicle was stopped on 16th and Deli streets, where the male was taken into custody, police documents said.
According to a statement released by police, the male was initially transported to Berwick Hospital, but was then transferred to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his arm. The Berwick Police officer was not injured.
The Columbia County District Attorney's Office and the Pennsylvania State Police will continue to investigate. Criminal charges are pending.