TURBOTVILLE — A school bus carrying 18 students from Warrior Run School District was involved in a three-vehicle crash at the Routes 54 and 44 merger Tuesday afternoon, according to 911 public radio communications.
The bus appeared to have minimal front end damage after a Kia sport utility vehicle and a Honda Civic collided and the Kia rolled onto its side.
The students, primarly from the elementary and middle schools, were fine, according to Superintendent Alan Hack.
"The kids were all checked by the EMTs to make sure there were no injuries," Hack said. "They were transferred to another bus and sent home. Some kids went home with their parents.
"We're very lucky that the bus was not involved in greater detail."
Hack said he was very proud of his team and their response when they heard news of the accident.
"We had aministrators on the site from the business office," he said. "Our high school principal went there, after hearing that a passenger on the bus was a high school student. Our elementary principal and counselor went on site to ease any fears of our kids who were there when it happened."
Geneda Turner, of Milton, was in the Thrift Store diagonally across the street and heard the popping sound of the two vehicles colliding. "I ran outside, called 911. I grabbed a fire extinguisher in case I might need it. I got to the bus and the kids seemed safe. That's the important thing."
Laila Blanton, 12, also of Milton, was waiting for Turner outside the Thrift store and said she saw it all.
Pennsylvania State Police investigated the crash and had not released a report with more details about the crash late Tuesday night.
Personnel from the Warrior Run fire department were the first responders.