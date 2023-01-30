LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg man faces felony aggravated assault and strangulation after state police allege the 31-year-old grabbed a woman by the neck and hit her ribs and arms during an incident on Jan. 28 at a hotel in Kelly Township. He is jailed on $125,000 cash bail.
Kyle Wilson, of Westridge Lane, faces the felony charges after state police said they were dispatched to Geisinger Shamokin Hospital to speak with the alleged victim about a domestic incident that occurred at the Hampton Inn, in Union County, police said.
The victim allegedly told police she went to check on Wilson after he did not show up for work. When she entered his hotel room, the man allegedly charged at her and she attempted to push him away, police said.
The man allegedly grabbed the woman by the neck with his right hand and pushed her to the bed, police said.
The woman allegedly told police Wilson pinned her down and was kneeing her in both the left and right ribs while continuing to threaten to continue to hurt her if she called police, according to state police.
The woman said she was able to push the man off and she called 911, police said.
The man allegedly ripped the phone out of her hands and began to choke the woman obstructing her breathing, troopers said.
The woman allegedly told troopers the hotel room phone rang and she was able to leave the room, troopers said.
Wilson will now appear Lewisburg District Judge Jeffery Rowe on March 2 for a preliminary hearing.