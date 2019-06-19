SUNBURY — A Lewisburg man allegedly high on meth told a Sunbury officer he was going to be difficult to take into custody before he was Tased, according to city police.
Derrick Hunt, 27, of Saint Mary St., was arrested by Officer Brad Slack who responded to a 911 call about a male attempting to enter vehicles at around 3:50 p.m. June 15 on North 6th Street, police said.
Slack alleges he witnessed Hunt attempting to get in a vehicle.
Hunt gave Slack a false name and told the officer he was attempting to return to Lewisburg, Slack said.
Hunt told Slack he may have used meth and that he may have warrants out for his arrest, according to police. Slack alleges Hunt came clean and gave the officer his name and Slack said he discovered there was an open warrant out for the man.
Hunt resisted Slack's attempts to take him into custody, prompting the officer to ask if he was going to be a problem, Slack said.
"Yes, yes, I am," Hunt allegedly told Slack, according to court documents.
Slack warned Hunt to stop resisting or he would have to deploy his Taser weapon, Slack said.
Taser is a trademarked brand name of a product line of electric weapons used to stun and immobilize people.
Hunt allegedly told Slack to shoot him if he had to, according to court documents.
Slack deployed his Taser and was able to take Hunt into custody, Slack said.
Hunt now faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and loitering and prowling. He was jailed on the open warrant.
Hunt is now awaiting a preliminary hearing in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.