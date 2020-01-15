SHAMOKIN — Police will be charging at least six individuals with illegal dumping in Shamokin, according to City Councilman Scott Roughton.
According to Roughton and Shamokin Mayor John Brown an illegal dumpsite was discovered last week and police were notified.
Brown said Roughton discovered the issue at the northern end of Orange Street in a wooded area that was loaded with garbage and other trash.
Roughton asked council to declare the area a public health hazard until officials can conduct a full cleanup of the area, which sits behind several homes.
"We started to rummage through the trash and began to find names in it," Roughton said Wednesday. "We have our police department handling it. We believe six people will be charged for it."
Roughton also requested that the city begin to clean up immediately and use the blight mitigation fund, which are fines that are collected in the city, to pay for it, Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel said.
"The total cost of clean up will then be charged to anyone prosecuted as restitution," Seidel said.
Seidel said City Administrator Bob Slaby advised council to try not to spend more than $4,000 on the cleanup.
Seidel, who just took office earlier this month, said she was sickened by what she saw.
"My family lives a few blocks away and it is heartbreaking that someone has been so reckless and acted with such disregard to the residents of this area," she said.
"Hopefully by bringing attention to this site, our citizens will be motivated to offer information as to how so much trash accumulated. There is so much garbage and filth that someone had to see something. I believe whoever is responsible should be arrested and be made to make restitution to the city in whatever amount this costs us to clean up."
Brown said Shamokin Police Chief Darwin Tobias III is investigating the site and has not yet released the names of those being charged.