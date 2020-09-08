COAL TOWNSHIP — Shamokin District Judge John Gembic is asking for the public’s help in catching the person or persons responsible for stealing more than $3,000 worth of parts from vehicles he had stored on his property.
Gembic had 10 vehicles parked at the former Kmart building, off Route 61, Coal Township, for the past two months which the judge and Matthew Guarna, of Mount Carmel, own together.
“They basically cut the catalytic converters off 10 cars parked right on my property. I am asking for anyone with information to please contact Coal Township Police,” Gembic said Monday when he discovered the damage. Plus, the damage to the vehicles and parts it was an expensive loss.”
Gembic said he noticed the damaged vehicles Monday when he stopped to get an inventory list.
Gembic, who is in the process of the demolition of the former Kmart building, jointly purchased the 11-acre property for $77,000 in 2016. Kmart closed at the location in 2000 and the almost 100,000 square foot building started to deteriorate, Gembic said.
Gembic said he was storing the vehicles on the property.
“Then I discovered this and I have contacted Coal Township Police,” he said. “I also went to social media to see if anyone knows anything.”
Gembic posted to social media on Monday asking people who may know any details to contact Coal Township Police. Coal Township Police are investigating the incident, according to officials. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumberland County 911 or Coal Township Police at 570-644-0333