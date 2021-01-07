MIFFLINBURG — Borough police seek information to identify an unknown suspect who robbed the Quik Shop Sunoco gas station on East Chestnut Street.
According to police, the suspect entered the gas station at 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, pulled a knife and demanded cash. The clerk opened the register and handed the suspect an unknown amount of cash, police said.
The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. It’s not known if the suspect fled on foot or by vehicle, police said.
The suspect was dressed in a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, surveillance images show. On the back of the sweatshirt is an image of a tiger and the word “Tokyo.”
Anyone with information is asked to call officer Jackson Stroup at 570-966-1027.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO