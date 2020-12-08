HARRISBURG — A Lycoming County couple has been arrested for emotional and physical abuse of their eight children between 1994 and 2020.
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Williamsport Matthew Zeigler, 48, who had cases in Northumberland County, and his wife Christine, 50, of Williamsport, after a conclusion of a 7-month investigation. The Office of Attorney General obtained jurisdiction over the case in May 2020 after a referral from the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office, which initiated the investigation. The Lycoming County Children & Youth Services agency was a key partner in this investigation.
The investigation into the allegations of abuse began after Matthew Zeigler was arrested for firing a gun twice out the window of their home during an argument with his wife. Five of their children were home at the time, including his 18-year-old daughter who was outside at the time of the gunshots. After Zeigler’s arrest, his children were interviewed, and disclosed emotional and physical abuse by both parents, according to the AG's office.
Matthew and Christine Zeigler have each been charged with 8 counts of endangering the welfare of children, one count for each child. Matthew will also be charged with intimidation of witnesses, obstruction of government function or administration of law, and indecent assault. This case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Bernard Anderson.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER