SUNBURY — A Northumberland man faces felony aggravated assault charges after city police say he struck another man with a metal baton during an altercation.
Dominic Clausen, 34, is jailed on $50,000 cash bail after he was arraigned before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on felony aggravated assault charges stemming from an Aug. 9 incident on Haas Ave., in Sunbury.
Police said they arrived at a Haas Street residence at around 10:23 p.m. and saw Clausen bleeding from the ear, according to court documents.
Clausen told officers the man inside the home threw a brick at his girlfriend's vehicle and he got in a fight with the man, police said.
When officers spoke to the victim he said he was sitting in his residence when Clausen kicked the door in and began to hit him with a metal baton, police said.
The man began to fight back and eventually was able to fight off Clausen, police said.
Clausen was arrested and also charged with felony burglary and criminal trespass.
Clausen is incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail.