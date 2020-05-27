A homeless man faces a felony aggravated assault charge after police said he shoved a 1-year-old, causing the child to strike her head off a wooded bed frame, according to Northumberland police.
Cebilio Santos, 23, was arrested Wednesday following the incident, which happened Monday in a residence along Queen Street in Northumberland. He was sent to Northumberland County Jail after appearing before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.
Toomey sent Santos to jail on $200,000 cash after borough police said they were dispatched to borough home on Monday for a report of a non-active physical assault at around 4:51 p.m.
When officers arrived, they said spoke with a woman who told police Santos arrived at her home, forced open and broke the front door to her residence. According to court documents, Santos shoved the child and punched her in the head four times with a closed fist.
The woman told police Santos, who was living at Haven Ministry, was mad because she missed his phone calls, police said.
When the woman told Santos she was calling the police, Santos fled the scene on his bicycle and headed back to Sunbury, police said.
Officers confirmed Santos was living at the homeless shelter in Sunbury and arrived to conduct an interview with him.
Santos told officers he rode through Northumberland on his bicycle after work but he did not go to the woman's apartment, according to police.
Santos was placed under arrest and now faces felony aggravated assault and criminal trespass. Santos also faces misdemeanor charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.