MILTON — A 31-year-old Paxinos man was captured Wednesday and now faces criminal charges after Stonington state police say he broke into a Turbot Township damaged a large commercial desk and opened filing cabinets.
Lonnie Hoey, of Mountain Rd., was arrested Wednesday and charged with the September 22 break-in of Town and Country Pools, according to police.
Troopers said they received a call from officials at the business on Sept. 23 about the break-in.
Officials said they watched video footage from inside the building and were able to identify Hoey, troopers said.
In October Hoey's girlfriend was interviewed by troopers and she told them she drove Hoey to the area of the business but thought he was going to a residence to purchase drugs, according to court documents.
The woman said she did not know he broke into the business, troopers said.
Hoey now faces a felony charge of not overnight accommodations — with no person present and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.
Hoey was arraigned before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl and sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail.
— Francis Scarcella