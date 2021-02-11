WATSONTOWN — Watsontown Police have charged Brandon Klapp, 29, of Watsontown, with three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and a count of criminal trespass after a Tuesday afternoon domestic incident.
According to police, there was a "disturbance" at an apartment in the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Klapp entered and remained in an apartment that did not belong to him and refused to leave after being told to do so.
Klapp, according to a police press release, "also made threats to several of the occupants in the apartment building." Klapp was subsequently transferred to the Northumberland County prison pending his preliminary arraignment. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled at a later date at the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl, in Milton.
— RICK DANDES