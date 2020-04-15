NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland man faces felony aggravated assault charges after police say he struck a paramedic in the face and caused injury during an ambulance call to a home in the borough.
Benjamin Amidon, 36, of Sixth St., was arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Tuesday and sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.
Northumberland police say they were dispatched to a Sixth Steet home and. when officers made contact with a woman. she told officers Amidon was upstairs having a breakdown.
When an ambulance crew arrived on the scene and began to treat the man, he punched a paramedic in the face and caused the emergency responder to suffer cuts to his lip and inside his mouth.
Amidon now faces felony aggravated assault charges along with a misdemeanor simple assault. Amidon will appear by video for his preliminary arraignment in front of Toomey on April 21.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA