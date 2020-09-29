MAHONING TWP. — A Herndon man accused of assaulting a woman while she was a patient in Geisinger Medical Center's labor and delivery on Sept. 10, will face simple assault and harassment charges in Montour County Court.
District Judge Marvin Shrawder bound the charges over to court following a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint, Mahoning Township police Officer Tammy Smith, who was called to the hospital by a Geisinger security officer at 5:37 a.m. alleges Shane William Bucher, 31, of 183 N. Main St., spit on the victim's face.
When the victim grabbed her phone and walked to the bathroom to take a shower to wash off the spit, Bucher became angry that she took the phone into the bathroom. He followed her in and put his arm around her collarbone and swung her around, causing the two scratches on her right cheek, the police report said.
According to police, the victim then laid down on her bed on her left side and buried her head under the blanket. Bucher went to the bed and grabbed the victim by her hair and turned her head towards him, then struck her on the left cheek, causing swelling and redness. Bucher then left the hospital on foot, the complaint states.
— JOE SYLVESTER