LEWISBURG — Police arrested a Mifflinburg man accused of entering an unlocked home overnight Oct. 28 in the 600 block Saint Catherine Street.
Surveillance video captured Robert E. Walter III, 32, entering the property through a rear door about 4 a.m. and entering multiple rooms inside, according to arrest papers filed by Patrolman Terrell Lehman, Buffalo Valley Regional Police.
Photographs and video images were used to identify Walter, arrest papers state. A Bucknell University employee also identified Walter as a suspect, police said.
Lehman charged Walter with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass.
Senior District Judge Richard Cashman of Lewisburg arraigned Walter on Nov. 19. He’s been held since that day at Union County Prison on $5,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO