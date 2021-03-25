MIFFLINBURG — State police charged Steven A. Mowery, 34, of Mifflinburg, with two counts of corruption of minors and two counts of open lewdness, all of which are misdemeanors.
The charges stem from alleged incidents at his home in West Buffalo Township from Jan. 1, 2019 through July 1, 2020. Police began investigating on June 24, 2020, according to court documents.
Trooper Brian Watkins, state police at Milton, filed the charges at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, who issued a summons for Mowery to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 18.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO