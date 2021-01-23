MOUNT CARMEL — A Mount Carmel man faces felony terroristic threats, criminal attempt, and a misdemeanor charge of false imprisonment after borough police say a kept a woman against her will.
Lucas Klingerman, 26, of Maple Street, is jailed on $40,000 cash after appearing before Shamokin District John Gembic Saturday morning.
Mount Carmel Borough Police say they were dispatched to a Maple Street home at around 5 p.m. on Jan. 21 for a report of a disturbance.
When officers were on their way they got another call that Klingerman was out of control inside the home, police said.
When police arrived they saw Klingerman and a woman with red marks on their bodies around the throat and neck area, officers said.
When police tried to talk to Klingerman, officers said he fled up the stairs and refused to be placed in handcuffs, police said.
Officers had to use a Taser weapon to which Klingerman but the prongs did not enter Kilingerman's skin, police said.
Taser is the trademarked brand name of a product line of electric weapons used to stun and immobilize
Klingerman was eventually taken into custody and placed inside a police vehicle, officers said.
Klingerman began to kick while inside the police vehicle causing significant damage, officers said.
A woman inside the home told officers Klingerman was in the process of printing fake money so that the woman could drive him to purchase heroin, police said.
The woman said Klingerman would not let her leave the home, he shoved her to the ground, punched her. She also said Klingerman threatened to "smash her skull in" if she did not take him for drugs, officers said.
Klingerman also faces misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, institutional vandalism and simple assault, according to court documents.