SHAMOKIN DAM — A Sunbury man is being held in jail and faces three felony charges of intimidation of a witness after Shamokin Dam police said they received information from state police in Allentown about a death investigation.
Naseir Robinson, 20, also known as "Chubbzz" was arrested after Shamokin Dam and Sunbury police executed a search warrant, signed by Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Tuesday night, at a home on N. 12th St., where police say Robinson was living.
Shamokin Dam Police Chief Tim Bremigen said officers received information from state police in Stroudsburg and Allentown police who were conducting a death investigation at the Econo Lodge, in Shamokin Dam.
According to the search warrant, Shamokin Dam police were made aware of the investigation on Jan. 10 after troopers said they had information about an incident that occurred at the hotel.
Troopers and Allentown officers said they spoke to a friend of a woman who said she arrived at a hospital in the Lehigh Valley seeking medical help for her friend.
Police say the woman was already deceased by the time the two made it to the hospital.
The woman told police she and her friend met with Robison and another male at the Econo Lodge after setting up the meeting through social media.
The woman said they smoked marijuana and that at one point her friend asked Robinson for a pill, police said.
A short time later the woman was breathing but she would not wake up, police said.
The woman told police that Robinson and another male dragged her friend out of the room and placed her in the back of a vehicle and when she asked to call 911 the two men told her not to and just get her "out of here" so Robinson would not get in trouble, according to police.
The woman said the two men told her to delete all communications between them and if she told anyone they would kill her, according to court documents.
The two women then drove back to the Lehigh Valley Area and the woman told police her friend was breathing but was not responsive the entire ride, police said.
By the time the two women made it to the hospital in Allentown, medical staff attempted to treat the woman but police said it was stated the woman was dead on arrival, according to police.
Bremigen said he coordinated with Sunbury police and the departments arrived to the N. 12th St. home where they executed a search warrant and were able to place Robinson under arrest.
"This is an example of the combined efforts from the Shamokin Dam Police Department and the Sunbury Police Department working together on several cases," Bremigen said.
Robinson was arraigned by Mifflinburg District Judge Jeff Mensch and was jailed on $50,000 cash.