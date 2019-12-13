A 59-year-old man from West Cameron Township tried to trick a 20-year-old woman with an intellectual disability into taking off her clothing by telling it was a game, according to state police at Stonington.
Terry Gene Bordner, of Upper Road, ignored the woman's multiple replies of "no" and sexually assaulted her in his trailer on Dec. 3, police said.
Bordner was charged by Trooper Raymond Snarski with a felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by force, a felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person with a mental disability, and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault. Bordner was arraigned on Friday in front of Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole and committed as a Northumberland County Jail inmate in lieu of $75,000 cash bail.
Snarski received a report this week from the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit's Adult Protective Services detailing a sexual assault at a location on Upper Road in West Cameron Township on Dec. 3. Employees interviewed the woman on Dec. 12, police said.
The woman said she and Bordner went to his trailer at 6:45 a.m. Dec. 3 and he asked her invasive, personal questions. He asked to see her naked at least six times and the woman said "no" each time, police reported.
Bordner made her feel "very, very awkward," police said.
Bornder told the woman he wanted to play a game that involved taking articles of clothing off. When she said no, he continued to force himself on her and made her do sexual acts, police said.
"She told Bordner to stop," police said. "Bordner told her he would not tell anyone if she did not tell anyone."
She left the trailer at 1:30 p.m., police said.
Bordner originally denied the action, but then admitted to police that he asked the woman personal questions and touched her inappropriately, police said.
Bordner is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in front of Cole.