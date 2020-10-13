MILTON — A Watsontown man is jailed on $100,000 cash and faces felony charges of corruption of minors and unlawful contact after police say he had sexual contact with a juvenile.
Larry Tickle Jr., 46, of Main Street, was arraigned before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl on Monday and sent to Northumberland County Jail after police said he had sexual contact with a juvenile female in August.
Police said an investigation began on Aug. 9 after the victim told police she was assaulted.
Officers said the incident occurred between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Aug. 9 at a residence on South Main Street.
The girl told police the incident was so bad she wanted it "gone from her head," according to court documents.
Tickle was taken into custody on Aug. 11, police said.
Tickle also faces a misdemeanor count of indecent assault.