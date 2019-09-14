MIFFLINBURG — Police filed charges against a Middleburg man accused of stalking another man in the borough.
Borough Patrolman Jackson Dylan Stroup charged Aaron P. Harpster, 21, with stalking, a misdemeanor count, and summary offenses of harassment and unlawful activities for vehicle window tint.
According to court documents, Harpster followed another man for 2.7 miles as they both drove throughout the borough on Aug. 12. Police said in court documents that Harpster waited outside the accuser’s home before tailing him in his own vehicle.
Charges were filed in the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO