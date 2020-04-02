WATSONTOWN — A Watsontown man has been arrested and charged by Watsontown police with felony counts of strangulation and endangering the welfare of children, and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, and resisting arrest.
The charges stem from an incident involving Brian S. Lebarron on Tuesday, at 11:30 p.m., along East Eighth Street, in Watsontown.
According to police, they were called for a domestic assault, where the victim was choked by Lebarron and he threatened to kill the victim.
When police attempted to arrest Lebarron, he resisted arrest and police used force to take Lebarron into custody, including deploying a Taser electrical incapacitation device on Lebarron. Lebarron was subsequently committed to Northumberland County Jail pending arraignment on these charges, police said.
— RICK DANDES