MIFFLINBURG — An Aliquippa man failed to deliver auto parts for a 1948 Chevrolet pickup truck after cashing a New Berlin man’s check for the items in October 2018 totaling $4,858.80, according to arrest papers filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
Trooper Matthew Lesher, state police at Milton, said William Kroskey, 56, first gave excuses for a failed delivery and later pledged to return the money in full to James Underhill.
After communicating with a man identified as Kroskey’s attorney, Underhill mailed a certified letter to Kroskey on June 20, 2019, that was signed and delivered two days later, police said. There’s been no contact between the men since then, police said. Underhill contacted police on July 20, and charges were filed Aug. 6.
Mensch arraigned Kroskey on Tuesday on two counts of theft and one count of receiving stolen property. Kroskey is free on $15,000 unsecured bail.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO