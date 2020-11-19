MILTON — A New Columbia man allegedly tried to take money from a coin machine and then damaged a sink after attempting to have sex with his girlfriend in the bathroom of the Laundry Room of Milton, according to state police at Milton.
Jacob Mark Heverly, 28, of River Road, New Columbia, was charged with a felony count of theft by unlawful taking, misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime and criminal mischief and five summary counts of traffic violations.
Heverly at 3:35 a.m. Oct. 27 allegedly attempted to pick the lock of a coin machine with $2,955 in coin and cash. He also allegedly damaged a sink in the restroom while attempting to have sex with his girlfriend. The cost for the new sink and installation is $300, police said.
He returned to the scene later on a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle bearing Oregon registration when he is not permitted to own one due to previous DUI suspensions, police said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER