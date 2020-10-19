SUNBURY — A city man faces felony strangulation charges after police said he grabbed a woman by her neck inside a vehicle then bit her cheek during an argument.
Erion Burroughs, 30, of Fort Augusta Avenue, was arrested Sunday after police said they were dispatched to a home along Fort August Avenue, for a report of a physical domestic.
When officers arrived they saw a male standing near a vehicle. Police said the man told them he was trying to get a ride to Harrisburg. The man, identified as Burroughs, was told to sit inside a police vehicle while officers spoke to the victim, police said.
The woman was crying and told officers Burroughs got in her vehicle and an argument ensued which caused him to grab the woman by her neck and pull her over to the passenger side seat of the car before biting her cheek, police said.
The woman said she told Burroughs she couldn't breathe and he responded by telling her that she was lucky that he only choked and that he would make her "unrecognizable" if she called police, according to officers.
The woman said the two sat in the vehicle for 30 more minutes because Burroughs didn't want her to call police but when he finally got out of the car, she locked the doors and tried to pull away, police said.
As the woman tried to leave, Burroughs kept jumping on the hood of the vehicle, police said.
After police interviewed the victim, they asked Burroughs to get out out of the police vehicle and he was told he was being placed under arrest at which point police said he pushed his shoulder away from officers in an attempt to get away.
Burroughs was handcuffed and taken to the Sunbury Police Department where he now faces the felony charge plus a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
Burroughs will now appear before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges.