SUNBURY — A city man who choked and punched a pregnant woman now faces felony strangulation charges, according to police.
Luis Jusino Morales, 18, of North Seventh Street, faces felony strangulation and a misdemeanor simple assault charge after Sunbury police responded to Geisinger Medical Center on Aug. 20 for a report of an assault on a pregnant woman.
Officer Trey Kurtz spoke with the victim, according to police. She told police she had an argument with Morales and during the course of the argument Morales grabbed her by the throat and punched her in the face and abdomen area multiple times until he began to strangle her, police said.
The woman told police her airways began to close when Morales applied substantial pressure to her kneck, according to police. The woman told officers she was surprised at the attack because Morales knew she was pregnant, according to court documents.
A witness inside the home said he heard the argument and had to pull Morales off the woman, police said. The witness transported the woman to the hospital, police said.
Morales is now incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail waiting to be arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.