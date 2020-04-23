BUFFALO TWP. — A Mifflinburg-area man allegedly choked, shoved and threatened a woman at his Buffalo Township home April 15, according to arrest papers filed by state police.
Zachary D. Beiler, 18, of Buffalo Creek Road, grabbed the woman and put her into a chokehold, arrest papers state. When Beiler’s mother "successfully" intervened, Beiler subsequently shoved the accuser from his bedroom into a pantry on which she hit her head, police said.
According to police, Beiler then said the accuser was “lucky I didn’t knock her out cold or kill her,” arrest papers state.
The alleged incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. when the accuser went to Beiler’s home with a friend to retrieve personal items, according to arrest papers.
Trooper James Gutierrez, state police at Milton, charged Beiler with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, strangulation and simple assault plus summary counts of disorderly conduct and harassment.
The charges were filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.