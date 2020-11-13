WEST MILTON — State police filed charges against a Milton man accused of crashing into a street sign, utility pole and parked vehicle in Union County before fleeing the scene, according to arrest papers.
James E. Walls, 51, lost control of a 2003 Ford F-150 in the 600 block of High Street, West Milton, before 7:15 a.m. Nov. 6, arrest papers state. He had a suspended license related to past impaired driving convictions at the time of the crash, arrest papers state.
Walls and a passenger, Russell Bastian, fled on foot, according to Trooper Tyler Arbogast, state police at Milton. Police located Bastian nearby and said he identified Walls as the driver, according to arrest papers filed by Arbogast.
Bastian suffered a lacerated lip and lost a tooth after hitting his face against the pickup truck’s console when it struck the utility pole, according to arrest papers. The parked vehicle struck in the hit-and-run crash was a 2020 Chevy Trax, arrest papers state.
Police attempted to locate Walls at multiple residences but couldn’t find him and he also failed to turn himself in, according to arrest papers.
Arbogast charged Walls with accidents involving death or injury, a misdemeanor, and the following summary offenses: drivers required to be licensed, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, driving on roadways laned for traffic, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to stop and give information or render aid, two counts of failure to notify police of an accident.
A summons was issued to Walls for a preliminary hearing Dec. 15 before Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg, an online docket sheet shows.
A criminal case in Northumberland County from 2019 involving a third offense of impaired driving is pending against Walls in county court, an online docket sheet shows.