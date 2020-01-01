State police accuse a Mifflinburg man of crashing a vehicle while intoxicated on Dec. 22 outside of Lewisburg, fleeing the scene and resisting arrest when discovered walking a few blocks away, according to arrest papers.
Darian P. Trego, 23, resisted as Trooper Mark Reasner attempted to take him into custody, arrest papers state. Reasner took Trego to the ground and handcuffed him along Saint Mary Street in East Buffalo Township, arrest papers state.
According to arrest papers, Trego was driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 west on Buffalo Road (Route 192) when he struck the rear left corner of a vehicle traveling in front of him. Trego’s vehicle spun into a dirt embankment on the south side of the road.
The other vehicle traveled off the north berm before striking a mailbox and tree and spinning into a driveway where it struck a parked unattended vehicle, arrest papers state. There was no information included in the court document about this vehicle or its occupants.
The accident occurred about 8:20 p.m. in the area of 700 Buffalo Road, east of 15th Street, Buffalo Township.
Trego fled the scene on foot and was found walking an estimated half-mile away on Saint Mary Street where Reasner said Trego resisted arrest after refusing field sobriety testing, arrest papers state.
Reasner on Monday filed the following charges against Trego: driving under the influence, two counts, resisting arrest, accidents involving damage and nine summary traffic violations. Charges were filed at the office of Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch. A summons was issued for Trego to appear for a preliminary hearing Jan. 21.