SUNBURY — A city man faces misdemeanor arson after Sunbury police said he was uncontrollably burning his garbage in his backyard without tending to it because the garbage company didn't pick it up.
Joseph Walker, 45, of 12th St., was charged on Dec. 12 after officer Trey Kurtz said he was dispatched to 12th Street for the fire.
When Kurtz arrived he met with two individuals who said they smelled something burning and when the individual went to investigate it was discovered that a large pile of trash was on fire, police said.
The individual began to dump water on the fire, police said.
Officer Brad Slack then arrived and the officers knocked on Walker's door to speak with him, police said.
Walker told officers he was unsure how the fire started but when officers spoke to another woman inside the home she said she saw Walker start the fire and walk away, police said.
The woman told police when she asked why he was burning the trash he stated, "because the garbage company never came and picked it up," officers said.
Walker was arrested and is now charged with misdemeanor arson. Walker will appear before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charge.