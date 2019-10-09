SUNBURY — A city man faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct after city police said he was burning garbage in his back yard with flames as high as three feet.
Joseph Walker, 45, of 12th St., was arrested Tuesday night after Cpl. Travis Bremigen said police were dispatched twice to 12th St., for a report of smoke coming from a backyard due to burning garbage.
Bremigen said police arrived at 7:52 p.m. and spoke with Walker and said neighbors had called to complain about the garbage being burned and that one neighbor is on oxygen.
Bremigen said officers saw Walker burning garbage in a metal grill just off the porch of the home.
Bremigen said he told Walker he was not allowed to burn and that he spoke with Walker in the past when police were called to his home because he was burning a mattress.
Bremigen said Walker complied and put out the fire.
At 9:03 p.m. officers were called back to the residence and Walker was burning more garbage, with flames up to three feet high, police said.
Bremigen said he asked Walker what he was doing and Walker replied, "I'm burning my garbage because I can."
Bremigen said he told Walker to put out the fire and Walker responded, "It's private property and he is doing nothing wrong."
Walker was taken into custody and sent to Northumberland County Jail. On Wednesday he was arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and released on $1,500 unsecured bail.
Walker will appear at a preliminary hearing on Oct. 15 in front of Toomey.