A Shamokin man faces felony sexual assault charges after police said he admitted to having intercourse with a 16-year-old girl in a tractor-trailer in March.
David Sperle, 31, of East Commerce Street, faces charges of felony sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors, according to police.
The investigation began by Shamokin police following a March 25 report of a juvenile saying she was sexually assaulted. The girl explained she knew Sperle because he was a friend of her family, police said.
The girl told officers she went on a trip to New Jersey. During the trip, after Sperle unloaded his truck, he entered the cab area and began to take the girl's clothes off, police said. The girl said that's when the sexual assault occurred, according to officers.
On April 17, Sperle admitted to knowing the girl was underage and having sexual contact with her during a police interview, police said. Sperle admitted to having sex with the girl in the cab area of his truck while it was parked on Route 61, according to police.
Sperle will be arraigned in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA