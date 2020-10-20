SUNBURY — A Milton man faces felony aggravated assault charges after Sunbury police said he displayed a knife during a verbal altercation outside a convenience store on N. 4th Steet.
Omar Sellars, 41, of Elm St., was arrested and sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash after being arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Tuesday afternoon.
According to court documents, police were called to a N. 4th St., store for a report of an altercation.
Officers spoke to the victim and found Sellars in a parking lot nearby, police said.
Sellars told law enforcement he was in Sunbury to visit family and was looking to speak with another man when he encountered the victim, police said.
Sellars said a man tried to take pictures during the conversation so he slapped the phone away, police said.
Sellars denied having a weapon and said he doesn't need weapons, according to police.
Authorities are reviewing video footage from the store.
Sellars now faces the felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges fo simple assault, possessing instruments of crime and disorderly conduct.